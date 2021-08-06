Americans miss out on individual rhythmic gymnastics final

FULL RESULTS: Rotation 1 | Rotation 2 | Rotation 3 | Rotation 4

Five-time Pan American Games medalist Evita Griskenas and two-time Olympian Laura Zeng did not advance to the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final in Tokyo on Friday, finishing 12th and 13th overall, respectively.

The top 10 finishers in prelims advance to the final; the next four are reserves, meaning that Griskenas and Zeng could potentially make it in if multiple finalists were to withdraw. Zeng, 21, finished 11th in Rio.

In the first session, Griskenas scored a 23.400 with the ball and 23.675 with the hoop. She went on to a get a 23.850 with clubs and a 20.775with the ribbon, earning a 91.700 overall.

Zeng scored a 23.700 with the ball, 22.000 with the hoop, 24.700 with clubs and a 21.000 with the ribbon for a 91.400 overall.

Identical twin sisters Dina and Arina Averina, who represent the Russian Olympic Committee, led the way in individual all-around qualification. The 22-year-old pair — who have a combined 17 world championships gold medals since 2017 — scored a 106.300 and 106.175, respectively. Russian rhythmic gymnasts have won the individual and group golds for the last five straight Olympics.

Israel's Linoy Ashram also separated herself from the field with a 103.100.

While the United States was shut out of the individual final, its group that includes Lili Mizuno, Camilla Feeley, Nicole Sladkov, Isabella Connor, Yelyzaveta Merenzon and Elizaveta Pletneva will compete in qualifiers on Saturday.