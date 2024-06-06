America's Got Talent winner performing in Helena

HELENA — Willie Nelson, Stevie Wonder, and Justin Bieber are a few of the characters you may recognize at a Terry Fator show.

“It’s me doing everything, but I can promise you by the end of the show, you’re going to think you just saw 14 different characters and people – well people and one turtle,” said Fator, who had his character Winston the Impersonating Turtle with him.

Fator is a ventriloquist performing on Friday night at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

You might recognize him from America’s Got Talent, where he took first place.

“He sang ‘Crying Over You,’ so Roy Orbison. I wish I could do Roy Orbison, but unfortunately, Winston’s the one with that talent,” Fator said about Winston.

Fator has been performing in Las Vegas, including an 11-year run at the Mirage Hotel and Casino.

He currently has a residency at the STRAT in Las Vegas but tours to different cities on his off days.

Fator said, “I say it’s a PG-13 family show, which means I have some jokes peppered in there for the adults that are going to go over the kids.”

He says that he stopped counting his different impressions once he reached 200, but he specializes in musicians.

“I can hear somebody sing, and for some reason, I’m able to recreate the tones and the sounds of what they sound like. It’s a really crazy talent,” said Fator.

There are some voices that Fator struggles with.

“I do this thing where I do all 19 voices in ‘We Are the World,’ and without a doubt, Steve Perry and Bruce Springsteen are the hardest...those are very hard and try doing those without moving your lips, and you’ll see how difficult it really is,” Fator said.

Doors for the show open at 6:30 PM, and the performance starts at 7:30 PM.

You can get tickets here.