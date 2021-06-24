Annual Pyronight Extravaganza set for Saturday, proceeds go to Impact Montana

HELENA — The Fourth of July is coming up, but if you are looking for some fireworks sooner, Big Sky and Liberty Fireworks are hosting their annual Pyronight Extravaganza.

The event features a live band with food vendors. All while capping the night with a fireworks show.

In 2021, the hosts will donate their proceeds to Impact Montana, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting wellness among military veterans, service members, and their families.

Since August 2020, the organization has connected with over 50 vets, providing them the resources they need in their transition from military service. One of the biggest challenges they faced over the past year is letting people know they are an available resource.

“The heart of Impact Montana really is that Montanans investing in Impact Montana, specifically Montana service members, veterans and their families,” says Ryan Luchau, Impact Montana Founder. “So for a big event that draws a lot of people and a lot of energy to the fold and allows us to highlight what it is we do, really is just a tremendous opportunity for us because it's a capacity builder.”

The extravaganza event begins June 26th at 7:00 p.m. with the firework show scheduled around 10:00 p.m. at 715 Valley View Road in Helena.

Click here for Big Sky Fireworks’ Facebook page to learn more.