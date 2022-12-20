Annual 'Shop with a Cop' event brings holiday joy to Bozeman kids

A tradition that brings kids and cops together to talk to their friends and families. Nora Bakken is a sixth grader from Monforton. She spent her Monday with Gallatin County Sheriff deputies shopping for Christmas gifts for her family.

“My mom dad sister and my dad's girlfriend and then my friend Avery,” says Bakken.

“She has a really big heart. She obviously loves her family a lot. She wanted to purchase everything for her family,” says Captain Kelly Sprinkle with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

The 11th annual event connects kids with cops to shop for their families; they spent the afternoon going through the aisles of Walmart and filling up a cart with gifts.

“I mean, the kids are super happy to be able to offer their friends and families the presents that they otherwise wouldn't be able to purchase for them,” says Sprinkle.

“I liked hanging out with the cops and like looking at other stuff,” says Bakken.

After Bakken and Capt. Sprinkle finish wrapping, she's looking forward to enjoying her time off from school.

“I like going skiing and hanging out with my family,” says Bakken.

Capt. Sprinkle says this is the first time she has been able to make it to a Shop with a Cop event.

“Actually, this is my first time. Every other time when I've tried to do it, I haven't had the opportunity to do it. So, I was able to take that opportunity this year and it's an exciting time,” says Sprinkle.

Sprinkle says seeing the magic on the kids' faces made it all worth it. Sprinkle and Deputy Clark gifted Nora her own squish mellow after they finished shopping.