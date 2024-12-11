Anti-hate and anti-bullying boxes sent to Montana schools by Montana Jewish Project

HELENA — From Victor to Ekalaka, some Montana public schools students will learn about acceptance and respect for others through anti-hate and anti-bullying boxes put together by the Montana Jewish Project.

Allie Kaiser

"We love the thought of these messages and the little bit of joy and chocolate we send out resonating with all kinds of kids all around the state," said Rebecca Stanfel, executive director of Montana Jewish Project (MJP).

Montana Jewish Project started putting together and sending out the boxes three years ago, with the help of one of their volunteers, a state curriculum writer.

Stanfel said, "We came to realize rather quickly that antisemitism and hate are issues in Montana."

The boxes feature the book The Christmas Menorahs: How a Town Fought Hate by Janice Cohen, based on the story of the Billings community coming together to stand against hate in 1993.

Aside from the book, each box includes a menorah with a complete set of candles, six dreidels, and lots of chocolate and plastic coins.

It is something Stanfel wishes her son would have experienced with his classmates.

"Sometimes, he'd be the only Jewish kid in his school or in his classroom. I think sharing the fun parts of your tradition can be exciting for some kids," said Stanfel.

While the boxes share some of those traditions, the main point is to teach kids about respecting their neighbors, which was shown the day the boxes were packed.

MJP's neighbor, the First Presbyterian Church, helped assemble the boxes.

One volunteer, Kathy Chambers, said, "Children need to know that their family is very important and very special, but so is their next-door neighbor."

MJP is sending out 30 boxes this year, 20 less than before, because the book is more expensive this year since it is being reprinted.

The boxes come at no cost to public school teachers around the state and are entirely funded by MJP and their donors.

The boxes have been shipped out to the 30 schools, and teachers will be using them in their classrooms just a couple of weeks before Christmas Day and the start of Hanukkah.