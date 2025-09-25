CRAIG — For 20 years, people have been getting lost in the Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch - a fall favorite for many, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Craig sees thousands of visitors a year and has become a tradition for many in the area.

(WATCH: Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch celebrates 20 years)

"It's when you see the second generation," said Raina Blackman, a co-owner of Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. "They came here as kids and now they're bringing their kids."

Blackman says she and her husband started the corn maze and pumpkin patch twenty years ago, inspired by similar attractions they found online.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Applestem used to be located in Vaughn, but it has since moved to Craig on a property they own.

"There are things you can do on your own ground that you can't do with leased ground," said Blackman.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The corn maze has a theme every year, with this year's theme being a celebration of the decades it has been around.

Blackman said, "It's a surprise - twenty years."

The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch had some special visitors on Thursday, with a group of students coming from Augusta.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

I asked them what they were looking forward to the most.

"To go in the corn maze," said Treyson Hamilton, a third grader at Augusta Public Schools.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

A second-grader at Augusta Public Schools, Emma Simmons, said, "I like the rides."

"I've never been in a maze before," said Stering Bardwell, another third grader.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The visitors of Applestem are not the only ones who benefit from it; so does the town of Craig.

"The restaurants stay open," Blackwell said. "Normally, they shut down when the fishing season shuts down, and [now], they're open until Halloween."

Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch stay open through the last weekend of October.