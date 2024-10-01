Application window for Montana property tax rebate closes Tuesday night

HELENA — Montana homeowners have only a few hours left to claim the second half of a rebate on their property taxes.

The Montana Department of Revenue will be accepting online applications through 11:59 p.m., Oct. 1. Homeowners can receive rebates of up to $675 on the property taxes they paid on their primary residence for 2023. They must have owned and lived in a home in Montana for at least seven months last year to qualify.

To file a claim, go to getmyrebate.mt.gov and fill out an online form. You will need your home’s physical address, geocode, amount of property taxes paid last year and the names and Social Security numbers of the owner, spouse and dependents.

During the 2023 state legislative session, lawmakers approved property tax rebates for Montana residents – a maximum of $675 each of the following two years.

DOR says, this year, they’ve already issued 211,197 rebates, worth a total of $140,320,114. According to a report, the department approved 216,419 rebates and paid out $142,520,323 last year.