Applications for vacant Helena City Commission position due by Monday

HELENA — Anyone interested in applying for a vacant position on the Helena City Commission has until Monday to turn in their resume and cover letter.

The city is currently looking to fill the seat that was held by Commissioner Eric Feaver until his death in June.

Application materials must be turned in to the City Clerk’s office by 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15. You can submit applications by email to dmclayborn@helenamt.gov or by mail to 316 N. Park Ave. Room 323, City-County Building, Helena, MT 59623.

The city has posted full details about the process online.

Helena City Clerk Dannai Clayborn told MTN that, as of Wednesday, the city had received only one official application.

Under the city charter, candidates for the position must live within city limits and be 18 or older. Leaders also said, when reviewing applications, they’ll consider people’s ability to commit time to the job and their commitment to the charter – particularly the preamble.

Commissioners plan to go over the applicants and select up to about five candidates to interview. The first round of interviews will be Aug. 19, and the commission could select two or three finalists for a second round on Aug. 23. They will make their final decision at a special commission meeting on Aug. 29.

The appointed commissioner will serve until the end of 2023, when an election will be held to fill the final two years of Feaver’s unexpired term.