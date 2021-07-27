Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Ariarne Titmus swipes second gold of Tokyo Games, Ledecky fifth

items.[0].image.alt
Imagn
Imagn
Australia's Ariarne Titmus won her second Olympic gold medal of the Tokyo Games, beating Katie Ledecky once again.
Ariarne Titmus swipes second gold of Tokyo Games, Ledecky fifth
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 21:53:32-04

Breakout Australian swimming star Ariarne Titmus backed up her 400m freestyle victory with another gold medal performance in a field that included Katie Ledecky, winning the 200m freestyle in an Olympic record 1:53.50.

Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey, who led Titmus by a half-second at the 150 mark, took silver.

Titmus closed with a final split of 28.8 to pass Haughey with 15 meters to go. 

Canada's Penny Oleksiak, a Rio 2016 gold medalist in the 100 free, took bronze as Katie Ledecky, never seeming to be in contention for the win, finished fifth.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere