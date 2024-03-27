Arrest of Montana Tech associate AD on drug charges stirs up reactions on campus

BUTTE — A high-level member of Montana Tech’s athletic department is facing several felony charges related to illegal drug distribution here in Butte.

Executive Associate Athletic Director Nicholas Bowsher was charged in Butte Justice Court recently with five counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. He is also charged with two counts of being in possession of methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Bowsher was jailed on $500,000 bond.

Charging documents allege Bowsher intended to distribute MDMA, otherwise known as molly or ecstasy, LSD, ketamine, and cocaine on March 20 in the 1100 block of West Gold Street, about two blocks away from the Montana Tech campus.

Some students at the small university said they were shocked to learn about the serious charges against a staff member.

“It’s just kind of disappointing that there’s somebody on campus that would distribute, especially somebody that influential to the sports team. Kind of disappointing to know that somebody with that much of an influence was distributing drugs,” said Montana Tech student Rylee Mitchell.

Montana Tech released this statement about this matter: “Montana Tech is aware of the arrest and charges. As this is a personnel matter, we are unable to provide a comment.”

Bowsher’s attorney Charles McIntosh said he’s surprised by the charges and asks the public to give his client the same presumption of innocence as they would expect. He will be attempting to get his client’s bond reduced.

According to Montana Tech’s website, Bowsher began working at Montana Tech in 2011 as the HPER Complex manager and sports information director. He was promoted to his current position in 2016. He’s responsible for scheduling, maintenance, and managing events at Alumni Coliseum and the HPER Complex.

