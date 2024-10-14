As of Oct. 1, you can put studded snow tires on, but should you?

HELENA — Montana allows snow tires on vehicles starting October 1st, but with no snow and warm weather, have Montanans made the change?

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"We've had people calling the last three- or four weeks to schedule their appointments," said Hugh Wilson, the store manager for Downtown Helena's Giles Point S Tire.

He says they have already put snow tires on about a dozen vehicles.

Wilson said, "People like getting ahead of the rush. We do explain to them that it is still beautiful summerish weather out there, but they don't like the rush and want to make sure they get them done before the big storm hits."

With temperatures well above freezing for most of this week, Wilson says people may want to hold off a bit longer before getting their winter tires on.

"Above 45 degrees, you're going to ruin those tires. Below 45 degrees is optimal when it's consistent," he said.

Wilson says snow tires are made from a different rubber compound than regular tires, and in temperatures above 45 degrees, they will deteriorate faster.

He said, "You'll actually lose about 15 percent of your steering and handling of the vehicle running winter tires in warmer weather."

The Montana Department of Transportation says, "Studded tires can be used in Montana from October 1st to May 31st, and they are 218% more effective than conventional tires."

Wilson recommends keeping an eye on the forecast and said that, traditionally, most people try to get their winter tires on the week of Halloween.