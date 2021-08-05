Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Aussie teen Keegan Palmer takes historic gold, USA's Cory Juneau nabs bronze in skateboard park final

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
Aussie teen Keegan Palmer takes historic gold, USA's Cory Juneau nabs bronze in skateboard park final
Posted at 7:09 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 02:01:16-04

FINALS RESULTS

Australian teen Keegan Palmer claimed the first Olympic men's park skateboarding gold medal in history on Wednesday in a hugely entertaining and suspenseful final at the Tokyo Games.

An 18-year-old who was born in San Diego but moved Down Under at an early age and turned pro at 14, Palmer entered the competition ranked No. 7 in the world. He obliterated the Olympic field, putting up a 94.04 on his first run and a 95.83 on his third. No one else cracked an 87.

American 21-year-old Cory Juneau worked his way up from the eighth and final spot in qualifying to snag bronze with an 84.13 on his best run. Juneau, a bronze medalist at the 2017 X Games, was also born in San Diego.

The silver medal went to one of the "old men" in the field, 26-year-old Pedro Barros of Brazil, who scored an 86.14.

The top qualifier was Brazil's Luiz Francisco, a 21-year-old who won silver at the 2019 World Skate Championships, but he finished just off the podium in fourth.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere