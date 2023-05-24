Author of "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie" stopped by Jim Darcy Elementary

HELENA — At Jim Darcy Elementary, dozens of kids were read “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”. Normally, that wouldn’t be a big deal, but it’s the author herself who stopped by to read the book aloud to the students.

“Hopefully I've inspired some kids to want to write their own books or illustrate or do both or even just go home and read some more,” says author Laura Numeroff.

Laura Numeroff, author of “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” and other children’s books such as “If You Give a Moose a Muffin”, and Raising a Hero, visited Jim Darcy on Tuesday morning.

She’s currently visiting Montana for the first time with readings in Cutbank, Great Falls, and Conrad.

Along with the reading, she spoke with the kids at Jim Darcy about her journey of becoming an author as well as her love of animals. An early love of reading eventually led her into the profession. But not before going to school for fashion design which she didn’t end up liking. She took a class in writing and illustrating children’s books. A homework assignment from that class ended up being her first published book. From there, she went on to become the author she is today.

She also wants to encourage kids to never give up even in the face of adversity.

“One of the things I stress is 'If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,' which was my 10th book, I've written 47, was rejected nine times,” says Numeroff.

Having visited over 150 elementary schools, Numeroff says she loves being able to share her passion for books with children.

“It's a really good way to release your imagination and get the juices flowing. But it's also a great way to gain information without being in class or, you know, having homework about it,” says Numeroff.