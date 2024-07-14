Authorities allow some residents back into Horse Gulch Fire evacuation area

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that they’ll begin allowing some residents displaced by the Horse Gulch Fire to return to their properties.

As of Sunday afternoon, they said the area between Jimtown Road and Hellgate Gulch Road, south of Canyon Ferry Road, will transition from an evacuation order to an evacuation warning. The area will be open only to residents, and anyone entering will need to provide proof of residency – like a driver’s license, utility bill, vehicle registration or tax bill.

People returning to their homes will need to stay on their own property and be ready to leave again if conditions change. They will be able to travel in and out of the area but not go further into evacuated areas. Unauthorized people in evacuation areas may receive citations.

LCCSO says campgrounds in the area will remain closed, and other areas previously evacuated are still under evacuation orders.

You can find more information on the Lewis and Clark County website.