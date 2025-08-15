Average water levels in Flathead Lake leads to average tourism season so far

POLSON — MTN previously reported that Flathead Lake levels this year were supposed to be lower than average.

But shortly after our initial report, Energy Keepers Inc. (EKI) announced that the levels would be staying right around average, leading businesses in the Flathead Lake area to have an average tourism year.

“It's around the same as last year. Last year might've been a little bit busier, just around the 4th of July,” said Marshall Kok, a dock worker for Flathead Boat Company.

EKI officials originally announced in June that the lake levels could be two feet lower than average in July and three feet lower by August. At that time, it was due to a lack of water.

“Twenty-five or so percent reduction in water we have coming into Flathead Lake,” Brian Lipscomb, CEO of EKI, told MTN in June.

But shortly afterwards, EKI said that the water levels would remain around full pool after an agreement had been reached with the Secretary of the Interior, allowing for a 45% reduction in the minimum outflows from the lake.

And for businesses, like Flathead Boat Company and Fiesta En Jalisco, this has led to a year that looks similar to last year, if not busier. After the weather warmed up, that is.

“The lake has maintained its level mostly, so that helps a lot,” said Kok.

“I've been seeing a lot more people this year compared to last year, especially with all of our festivals going on and our events. We definitely have like grown quite a bit,” said Cheyenne Corral, a host a Fiesta En Jalisco.

Kok said that because of the water levels, they have led to a steady amount of tourists, as lower levels can present challenges to some.

“It's a lot harder for people to get in the boats when the lake is lower. We have to, or especially for people who have bad mobility issues, it's harder for them to get in the boat. So sometimes they don't want to go rent a boat when, you know, they can't get in the boat. But that hasn't been an issue this year. Not so far, thankfully,” said Kok.

While the levels earlier in the year stuck around average, by this time of the year, in August, they have dropped by about six inches.

