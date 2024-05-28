Beartooth Highway opens through Vista Point on Montana side

Beartooth Highway opened on schedule Friday, but only through part of the Montana side.

The Montana Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon that the scenic highway has opened to Vista Point, following strong efforts by crews to plow snow from recent storms.

Transportation officials said they were working on reopening the Wyoming side. Until then, residents of Cooke City and Silver Gate will remain cut off from the highway.

Unpredicatable weather could cause temporary closures through the weekend, according to the transportation department.

Officials recommended checking Montana Department of Transportation map and app at 511mt.netbefore traveling.