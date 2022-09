Beartooth Highway will close at 8 a.m. Friday from around the Top of the World store to the Wyoming state line because of anticipated winter weather conditions.

Yellowstone National Park officials said in a Thursday release that the closure is temporary in anticipation of winter weather, heavy snow and other hazardous driving conditions through the weekend.

Check the Montana [mdt.mt.gov] and Wyoming [wyoroad.info] departments of transportation websites for road updates and status.