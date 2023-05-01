Belgrade woman dies of suspected foodborne illness

UPDATED 5/1/2023, 11:15 AM:

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer tells MTN News that Donna Ventura, who died of a possible foodborne illness, ate at Dave's Sushi.

The cause of Ventura's death has not been confirmed as officials are waiting on autopsy and toxicology results.

Dave's Sushi remains closed pending a health department investigation.

(First report)

According to the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office, a Belgrade woman died of a suspected foodborne illness.

The Coroner's Office began investigating on Saturday, April 29.

64-year-old Donna Ventura died at Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department has been notified and there is no current safety concern to the public.

Until the autopsy and toxicology results are available, Ventura’s cause and manner of death will remain pending.