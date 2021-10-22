Benefis buys Helena radiology practice

HELENA — Benefis, based in Great Falls, announced Friday they have acquired Helena Imagin, which includes two outpatient radiology locations. The service will now operate under the name Benefis Helena Imaging.

“Being part of Benefis allows us to offer even more consistent care for our patients,” said Dr. Randy Sibbitt, radiologist at Benefis Helena Imaging. “It’s an exciting opportunity for us to remain in our home offices, while growing with the technological and other resources Benefis is dedicating to radiology services in Helena.”

Located on 3510 Ptamigan Lane, the radiology center offers MRI services, and the 25 Medical Park Drive location offers CT, mammography, ultrasound, and X-ray imaging.

Benefis has recently expanded into Helena, including opening the Helena Northeast urgent care clinic and buying property at the old mall site to build a new clinic.

“Patients expect excellent care when they come to Benefis, so it was natural for us to partner with these experienced radiologists and their staff,” said Amy Linder, director of provider practices at Benefis Health System. “The addition of Benefis Helena Imaging allows us to take better care of the Helena community, which relies on these essential health services.”

