Benefit for Birdseye family who lost everything in house fire

This weekend the community is rallying together to support a Helena family who lost everything in a house fire, including their two dogs.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., Headwaters Crafthouse and the Montana Radio Company are hosting a charity event to help Gary and Connie Herbst at the craft house.

A fire destroyed their home in the Birsdeye area in July. Gary is a retired Helena Police Department K9 officer and his partner K9 and the family's other dog tragically died in the home.

There will be silent auction items, raffles and giveaways featuring items from Capital Sports, Reminisce Beef, Gorgeous Vodka, Cattle Baron Cigars, The Seattle Mariners, The Man Store, Kenetrek Boots, Shellie's Country Cafe, Albertson's, Safeway, Island Liquors and more.

There will be live music by The Unpredictables.

Headwaters will also have a featured beer with all proceeds helping Gary and Connie.

