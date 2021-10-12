Biathlon 101: Venue

National Biathlon Center

National Biathlon Center Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games Organizing Committee

Part of the Zhangjiakou competition area, the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Center is located in the valley on the northeast side of the Chongli district's Taizicheng area in Zhangjiakou, Hebei, about 100 miles northwest of Beijing's urban core and is adjacent to the National Cross-Country Ski Center. It will host all biathlon events.

The venue, one of three new venues constructed in its cluster zone, includes the shooting range, race track, starting and finishing area and stadium technical building.

Sports/Events

Biathlon: all events

Capacity