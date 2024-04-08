Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana awarded the 2023 Platinum Award

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana received the 2023 Platinum Award from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

The Platinum Award honors agencies that have met or exceed the criteria for the impact and growth.

BBBS of central Montana exceeded the impact criteria with a retention rate 5% higher than the national average and they also increased the number of children served.

BBBS of Helena began in 1967 and BBBS of Great Falls began in 1974.

The two joined in 2015 and in 2021, the organization was renamed BBBS of Central Montana.

Last year, the organization served 173 children in Montana, and they have a goal to serve 300 kids by 2026.