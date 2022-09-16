Watch Now
Big Sky Conference: When and where to watch 2022 Cat/Griz football

MTN will broadcast 13 conference games throughout the 2022 season
Posted at 2:49 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 16:49:24-04

Big Sky Conference football games have a big-time presence on local television stations thanks to a new partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company and the Montana Television Network.

MTN will broadcast 13 conference games throughout the 2022 season. The schedule includes two primetime games and the annual Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State.

Viewers throughout the state can watch the games for free on local MTN stations. The full schedule can be found below, including the specific station where you’ll find your favorite game.

2022 MTN Big Sky Conference Schedule

DATE:
Saturday, Sept. 24
  • Montana State at
    Eastern Washington
  • Cheney, Wash.
  • Kickoff: 2 p.m. MDT
  • KXLH
  • Portland State at Montana
  • Missoula, Mont.
  • Kickoff: 2 p.m. MDT
  • CW Montana
Saturday, Oct. 1
  • Montana at Idaho State
  • Pocatello, Idaho
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. MDT
  • KTVH
Saturday, Oct. 8
  • Idaho State at
    Montana State
  • Bozeman, Mont.
  • Kickoff: 2 p.m. MDT
  • KTVH
Saturday, Oct. 15
  • Montana State at
    Northern Colorado
  • Greeley, Colo.
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. MDT
  • KTVH
  • Idaho at Montana
  • Missoula, Mont.
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. MDT
  • KXLH
Saturday, Oct. 22
  • Weber State at
    Montana State
  • Bozeman, Mont.
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. MDT
  • CW Montana
Saturday, Oct. 29
  • Montana at
    Weber State
  • Ogden, Utah
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. MDT
  • CW Montana
Saturday, Nov. 5
  • Montana State at
    Northern Arizona
  • Flagstaff, Ariz.
  • Kickoff: 2 p.m. MDT
  • KTVH
  • Cal Poly at Montana
  • Missoula, Mont.
  • Kickoff: 6 p.m. MDT
  • KXLH
Saturday, Nov. 12
  • Montana State at Cal Poly
  • San Luis Obispo, Calif.
  • Kickoff: 6 p.m. MDT
  • KXLH
  • Eastern Washington at Montana
  • Missoula, Mont.
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. MDT
  • CW Montana
Saturday, Nov. 19

THE BRAWL OF THE WILD

  • Montana at Montana State
  • Bozeman, Mont.
  • Kickoff: 12 p.m. MDT
  • KXLH
