Big Sky Resort busy making snow, prepping for opening day of ski season

BIG SKY — Opening day for Big Sky Resort is this week, and it's no secret that there's been less snowfall this year compared to last. Big Sky's Mountain Operations Team is working day and night to ensure a great ski season.

"It's about as good as it gets without Mother Nature doing her thing," says Director of Mountain Operations Adam West.

Since there's a lack of natural snow, Big Sky Resort has been making snow since early October. The resort has used about 30 million gallons of water to make snow, which according to West, is enough to cover six runs for opening day.

"We haven't had the natural snow, but we've had good cold, consistent temperatures and we've been making count," says West.

West says his team has been working tirelessly throughout the day and night to ensure great snow quality.

"Lap after lap, and they're monitoring the quality of the snow guns. They're moving the position of the snow guns to make sure the snow is landing where we need it to be," says West, "And they're doing maintenance all night long."

Last year, Big Sky saw a strong La Niña year which turned out to be one of the best winters in a long time for snow. This year, El Niño is moving in. KBZK's Chief Meteorologist, Mike Heard, says that may have a negative impact on ski season.

"We're going to be looking at a warmer than normal and a drier than normal weather pattern across the northern Rockies, including Montana. And that will have an impact on snowpack and obviously ski seasons for the state of Montana," says Mike. "Last year was one of the best ski seasons and, well, an old-fashioned cold, snowy winter. This year, I don't think we'll see that."

Even with the lack of natural snow, Big Sky Resort PR Manager Stacie Mesuda says opening day will be just as fun.

"The fun thing about opening day is sometimes it's not about the skiing at all. It's just about getting that community back together," says Mesuda.

Although there is less snow this year at the resort compared to last, Big Sky will have the third most open terrain in the country on Wednesday with 172 acres open.

As for West, he's holding out hope for a good snow year.

"I always say this time of year, if it's not snowing then it's got to snow sometime because that's how averages work. So if it's not snowing now, it'll snow later," says West.