Big Sky Resort takes leap toward carbon neutrality goal with renewable diesel

As part of Big Sky Resort's initiative to be carbon neutral in a couple of years, they've launched something new that will get them one step closer to carbon neutrality by 2030.

“Our use of renewable diesel R 99,” says Amy Fonte, Big Sky Resort sustainability specialist. “Our Project 2030 master plan and we really want to be a leader in preventing and mitigating the effects of climate change.”

As Big Sky Resort aims for carbon neutrality, it recently switched to cleaner diesel for snow cats and other equipment that uses diesel fuel.

“It has the same standards as petroleum diesel, except it's made from renewable sources and it burns much more efficiently and much cleaner,” says Fonte.

By making the switch, the resort expects that this will be less of a burden on maintenance staff.

“So it burns cleaner and makes for a cleaner, cleaner maintenance shop,” says Fonte.

Right now, there are only two states that subsidize renewable diesel, meaning the resort is paying a little more but they say it's worth the price to reach their goal.

“So we are paying a little bit premium because there is no clean fuel standard in Montana,” says Fonte. “This is already achieving a 60% reduction."

Now the community can also use this resource. There's a gas station in Belgrade off of Jackrabbit that has the same product that Big Sky Resort uses.