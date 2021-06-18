Big Sky Vintage Trailer Rally has open house June 19th

THREE FORKS — The Big Sky Vintage Trailer Rally is having their annual Open House Saturday, June 19th, 2021.

This is the 5th year the rally has been held at Camp Three Forks. The event celebrates a “simpler time”, according to the founders, where everyone comes together and enjoys the outdoors.

At the event, you can find classic, restored trailers. Click here to read 2020’s highlights of the event.

For 2021, the event has sold out and will showcase 60 different, vintage trailers. 2021’s theme is Wild Wild West. All proceeds will go to Eagle Mount in Bozeman. The event is free. However, if you wish to vote on which trailers are your favorite in their annual competition, there is a charge.

According to the event’s flyer (posted below), the Open House begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m. before all trailers leave Sunday, June 20th, 2021.