Billings area residents capture amazing Northern Lights display
By:
Q2 News
Posted at 6:31 AM, Mar 24, 2023
The Northern Lights put on an amazing show over our region late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Q2 viewers captured some beautiful photographs of the display. Thank you to everyone who submitted photos.
