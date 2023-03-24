Watch Now
News

Actions

Billings area residents capture amazing Northern Lights display

nlwise.png
Posted at 6:31 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:53:04-04

The Northern Lights put on an amazing show over our region late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Q2 viewers captured some beautiful photographs of the display. Thank you to everyone who submitted photos.

rlnl.jpg
Northern Lights over Red Lodge
nlb.png
Northern Lights from Shepherd
pcnl.jpg
Northern Lights outside Park City
nlfor.jpg
Northern Lights over Forsyth
moltnl.jpg
Northern Lights over Molt
hlts.jpg
Northern Lights over the Billings Heights
anl.jpg
Northern Lights over Acton
mcnl.jpg
Northern Lights over Miles City
mcnl2.jpg
Northern Lights over Miles City
rbnl.jpg
Northern Lights over Rosebud
fnl.jpg
Northern lights over Fallon
cnl.jpg
Northern Lights over Columbus
xnl.jpg
Northern Lights over St. Xavier
lnl.jpg
Northern Lights over Lockwood
bnl.jpg
Northern Lights over Baker
mnl.jpg
Northern Lights between Huntley and Ballantine
inl.jpg
The Northern Lights east of Billings

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get your FREE KTVH Streaming App