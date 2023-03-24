Billings area residents capture amazing Northern Lights display

The Northern Lights put on an amazing show over our region late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Q2 viewers captured some beautiful photographs of the display. Thank you to everyone who submitted photos.

Submitted by Julie Entenmann Northern Lights over Red Lodge

Submitted by Jim Werth Northern Lights from Shepherd

Submitted by Michelle Perlick Northern Lights outside Park City

Submitted by Carla Meyer Northern Lights over Forsyth

Alex Urbanski, submitted by Steve Urbanski Northern Lights over Molt

Submitted by Robin Hamm Northern Lights over the Billings Heights

Submitted by Emily Erger Northern Lights over Acton

Submitted by Becky Davis Northern Lights over Miles City

Submitted by Alexander Dusatko Northern Lights over Miles City

Submitted by Sarah Sleaford Northern Lights over Rosebud

Teresa Swarthout, submitted by Jared Swarthout Northern lights over Fallon

Submitted by Sarah Baker Northern Lights over Columbus

Submitted by Cyle L Oldelk Northern Lights over St. Xavier

Submitted by Elizabeth Fischer Northern Lights over Lockwood

Submitted by Jaime Lantis-Goerndt Northern Lights over Baker

Submitted by Kim Yeager-Little Northern Lights between Huntley and Ballantine