Billings brothers go all out on decorating for Christmas

Some people go all out decorating for the holidays--- and others take it to a whole other level.

Kevin Baar and his twin brother, Ken, fall into the latter category.

Every year they go all out for Christmas. All. Out.

Stepping into their home just underneath the Rims in Billings is like walking into a winter wonderland.

“A lot is the same but we try to come up with different ideas and different arrangements, and this is kind of what happened this year,” Kevin says.

MTN News

A dozen Christmas trees are spread throughout the main level of their home, including five over 12 feet tall.

“Sometimes I come home, and my brother Ken has a new one set up unbeknownst—but that is alright,” Kevin laughs.

Every tree has a different theme.

They typically start decorating for Christmas on the first of November.

“Getting the mood is really the most important thing. It really doesn’t take much for my brother and I to get in the Christmas spirit.”

That is obvious as you walk through their home. Along with the trees, there are ornaments and other decorations that have been collected over the years.

And both are creative when it comes to decorating.

“The neighbor was trimming his branches, and I went back and grabbed a branch and now it’s part of the scenery,” Kevin says—pointing to the branch now adorned in purple icicles.

You may be wondering why these guys decorate the way they do.

Well, the tradition started about 25 years ago by Kevin’s late spouse, Larry, who died in 2021.

“This really helps me in the grieving process. I think to set up what he loved and I hope I did him good,” Kevin says.

MTN News

Keeping a holiday tradition alive—one that won’t be easy to top next year.

“I kind of ask myself that every year and somehow, we do it. So, it’s just a good thing that both of us enjoy it. Hopefully, it brings a lot of joy to our friends, our neighbors, and our family,” Kevin says.