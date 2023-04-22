Billings mail carrier faces misdemeanor charges after allegedly spraying dog

BILLINGS - A Billings mail carrier is no longer employed by the U.S. Postal Service and facing misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and disorderly conduct after a video surfaced online of him allegedly spraying a dog on the South Side.

Frank Hoon Park made his first appearance in Billings Municipal Court on Thursday morning.

Few details were available about the charges Friday. MTN News formally requested charging documents related to the case Thursday but had not received them by the end of the day Friday.

On Feb. 4, a neighborhood surveillance camera captured a mail carrier crossing the street, seemingly out of his way, to pepper spray the dog, who was inside a fence.

A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson confirmed this week that Park no longer works at the agency.

Katie Guzman, the owner of the dog, said the 2-year-old pooch, Sunka, is doing better. She added that she hopes the incident will ensure other dogs aren't sprayed.

"I’m just happy that they are actually doing something about it. To a lot of people, their pets are family and that’s our little girl, you know? And my kids love her, and I am just really happy that they’re pursuing it," she said.

(Editor note: This story has been updated to reflect two charges were filed in the case. The original report incorrectly stated one charge was filed.)