Billings neighbors celebrate homecoming for Olympic medalist

BILLINGS - People living in the Briarwood subdivision had a chance to welcome home a fellow countryman and an Olympian.

Brady Ellison came home after competing in Paris.

It was a special time for the country, the neighborhood, and Ellison, who won two medals at the Olympic Games in France.

“It's awesome,” Ellison said. “This neighborhood has been incredible since we've moved in. They've been super supportive.”

“Neighborhood relationships mean a lot to me,” said Toja Ellison, Brady's wife.

Toja is from Slovenia and also competes in archery.

“I'm also American and when I support Brady, I am American,” Toja said. “When I shoot, I'm Slovenian.”

Brady earned a silver in the men's individual and a bronze with Casey Kaufhold in the mixed team.

“It's pretty cool because like once you're on the Olympic team, everyone kind of treats each other as equals for the most part,” Brady said. “So kind of being just in that atmosphere with the best in the world is cool to be around. Anytime you go overseas with the flag on your back and USA on your back, it's a big honor."

The neighbors felt patriotism when the Ellisons, which includes sons Ty and Bo, arrived at the entrance to Briarwood.

“The Olympics are always something we look forward to and it's fun to cheer on anyone that's representing our country when they're out there,” said John Heine.

“Pretty special to have an Olympic medalist in our neighborhood," said Joe Schreibeis. "And so want to celebrate that and the kids are excited about it. We watched him in his kind of final dual performance."

And others lined up on Briarwood Boulevard to greet the five-time Olympian who now has five medals.

“I have to leave for work early and he was already out there and had been out there, I'm sure for who knows how long, to see him shooting and practicing out there," said Jamie Heine about Brady's practice.

“Perseverance goes a long way,” said Kamber Kelly. “They're pretty humble people and they've got two little boys now and it's just really neat to see them raise their kids.”

And that is what is most important to the Ellisons.

“And it's not just about winning,” Toja said. “He's such an amazing husband and father. When he was successful when his dreams did come true, that was touching for me because I know how hard he works and how much that means to him.”