Billings schools Superintendent Greg Upham announces retirement

BILLINGS - Billings School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham announced to staff Friday morning that he is retiring at the end of the current school year.

In the letter, Upham thanked school district staff and promised to "remain committed" to the school district until his retirement.

Upham began his time as superintendent of Billings schools in 2018 after having previously served as the Assistant Superintendent of Helena Public Schools. A Montana native, he began his teaching career in Browning and Belt before joining the Helena School District in 1992.

Here is the full text of his letter:

Dear Staff,

As with everything there comes a time for change. It is my plan to retire at the completion of this school year. I can't emphasize enough the respect I have for all of you and the appreciation that goes with your commitment to students.

If there is anything that the last couple of years has taught us is the importance of school and connection.

I am sincerely grateful to have been given the opportunity to lead School District #2 and am thankful for the relationships that have been cultivated throughout my tenure.

Please know from now until the end of the school year, I remain committed to the work of improving learning and making Billings Public Schools the best it can be.

Most Respectfully,

Greg