Bishop Austin Vetter shares about his time with the new pope, the potential impact of him being from the US

HELENA — Bishop Austin Vetter of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena is sharing his thoughts on the new pope, Leo XIV.

During a news conference Friday, Bishop Vetter said he received training from Robert Prevost, the bishop who would become Leo XIV, during two weeks of classes for bishops and while working together at Pontifical North American College.

"I think this is going to be a great opportunity for the people of the United States to kind of have a gut check – all of us – because one of our own is the vicar of Christ on earth," said Vetter.

Vetter said that Prevost impressed him at the time and said the pope has a calm, prudent, and thoughtful personality.

Bishop Vetter says that what he hopes comes from the new pope is for us all to become saints, become closer to Jesus, and bring the Gospel to the world.

The bishop added that he previously thought it impossible for an American to become pope but that nothing is impossible with God.

Vetter says he just returned from Rome, where he attended the funeral of Pope Francis. He says he was part of the transferring of the body, which was the first time the bishop entered Saint Peter's Basilica while it was empty.