Bobcats beat the Griz in this year's Red Cross of Montana Blood Battle

BOZEMAN — Although Montana prevailed over Montana State in the 122nd Brawl of the Wild, Bobcat fans rolled up their sleeves and donated enough blood to win this year’s Red Cross of Montana Blood Battle.

The annual Cat-Griz blood battle saw 124 units of blood from the Montana State side, with team Griz donating 115 units, all gathered during a series of blood drives in Bozeman and Missoula, according to a Red Cross news release.

“Results were close this year and we are thrilled to see both sides of the state come together to keep hospital shelves stocked,” Red Cross of Montana Communications Director Matt Ochsner stated in the release. “No matter who you cheered for, it’s Montana patients and their families who ultimately won thanks to the generosity of donors.”

The competition dates back more than 20 years, and the release said in the last 10 years alone, the blood battle has brought in more than 2,000 units of lifesaving blood.

“Patients and health care centers across the state are now better off thanks to Cat and Griz fans,” said Red Cross of Montana Executive Director Diane Wright. “When it comes to keeping communities healthy, donors and volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization. We are truly grateful for every donation.”

The Red Cross encourages Montanans to make a blood or platelet donation this holiday season as the need for blood is constant.

You can schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).