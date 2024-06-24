Bond set for Helena man at $750,000 for deliberate homicide charge

HELENA — A Helena man is charged with deliberate homicide after he allegedly fatally shot a woman Friday evening.

In Lewis and Clark Justice Court Monday a judge set Helena resident Kenneth William Greene’s bond at $750,000.

According to court documents, police were dispatched Friday evening to the area of Prospect and North Washington for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman in the driver’s seat of her SUV with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Officers and firefighters attempted lifesaving care but the woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Prosecutors say witnesses told investigators that a man matching Greene’s description had pulled his car in front of the victim’s, exited the vehicle, and then fired into the victim's SUV, before fleeing the scene. Police were able to identify the vehicle Greene was driving, saying it was registered to both the suspect and the victim.

Greene was taken into custody early Saturday morning at Morrison Park north of Walmart, where police also recovered a handgun. Court records say Greene and the woman had previously been in a relationship and that Greene had allegedly previously talked about hurting her.

In court Monday prosecutors told the Justice of the Peace that Greene has a lengthy criminal past including six violent felony convictions. If convicted, Greene faces a minimum of 10 years in prison up to life.