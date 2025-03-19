Bookmobile shares community art this April

CANYON CREEK — The Lewis and Clark County Library estimates that more than 200 pieces of community art will be displayed inside the bookmobile at its stops throughout April. Anyone can submit a three-by-three-inch canvas piece for the display.

This is the third year the bookmobile has become a mobile art gallery, and the library expects more art submissions than ever.

Some of the first submissions came from Canyon Creek Elementary School students. Zoee Davis hopes her art inspires others to create.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Tiny art made by Davis and a classmate in the Lewis & Clark Library bookmobile on Mar. 18 in Canyon Creek, Mont.

“I hope it makes them happy so that they want to do art too,” said Davis.

Student Norah Frank also submitted a piece and is excited to share her artwork with other people.

Art isn’t just coming from Canyon Creek students. The library distributed more than 200 tiny art creation kits with watercolor pencils and three-by-three canvases across the county.

“We have these mobile art displays and last year, we filled up two, so we bought a couple more this year,” said Bretagne Brumm, Outreach Librarian at Lewis & Clark Library.

Since the gallery is inside the bookmobile, the exhibit travels across the county, from Lincoln and Augusta to East Helena. The display allows people to see the creativity of Lewis and Clark County artists.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Students at Canyon Creek Elementary School make tiny art on the Lewis & Clark Library bookmobile on Mar. 18 in Canyon Creek, Mont.

“This program supports our community as a whole, and to see a lot of different types of art and the way people think about it differently, and what they create, it's fascinating because we don't have any, you know like it has to be a tree or specifics on what kind of art it needs to be. So we get everything,” said Brumm.

(Watch the video to hear more from Brumm about the library's mobile art gallery program)

All art-making kits have been given out. However, you can still submit artwork to any library branch. The library has canvases, or you can make your own three-by-three canvas. Anyone can enter their art, from kids to adults, and no previous art experience is required.

You can find the bookmobile’s April stops here.

