Bozeman High School teacher dies of injuries following bike crash

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman High School teacher died as a result of injuries after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike last week.

Bozeman Police Captain, Joe Swanson, says the incident is still under investigation.

The news of Kelly Fulton's death was confirmed in an email sent to parents and guardians on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

"It's just a terrible loss for all of the kids and families that I wish could have gotten to experience what an incredible educator he was," said Lisa Carey-Davis, mother of two of Fulton's students.

Fulton was riding his bike to work when a vehicle struck him.

The Bozeman Police Department told MTN News the incident occurred at 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Fulton was headed southbound on 15th Avenue and stopped for a red light at the intersection of 15th and Oak Street. Fulton proceeded through the intersection when the light turned green; a pickup truck heading west on Oak ran a red light and hit Fulton. The police department said the driver of the truck stopped.

Fulton was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students," stated Dan Mills, BHS Principal in the email release. "BSD7 has a Crisis Response Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. This morning we shared this news with our students at Bozeman High and had counselors available for any student who needed or wanted help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. We encourage you, as parents, to also feel free to use our resources."

"He was really all about we and not about me. He loved his teammates, I'm sure he loved his students," said Dale Kennedy, Fulton's track coach from 2003-2006 at Montana State University. "I know that everybody that you talked to about Kelly would have told you that he was all about: Love, serve, and care. The three just magic words that really just describe Kelly."

An online fundraiser has been launched to support Fulton's family.

More information about the GoFundMe campaign can be found here: https://gofund.me/6c4ef4a0