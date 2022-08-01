Bozeman Walmart shooting update: Suspect detained, victim recovering after Sunday shooting

UPDATE: 8/1/2022, 4:30 pm - Bozeman Police Captain Joseph Swanson has confirmed to MTN News the man who police say admitted to being the shooter was detained and has been released. No other information has been provided at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police released more information about the Sunday night shooting outside of the Bozeman Walmart that left one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

According to the release, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 7:50 pm, the Bozeman Police Department responded to Walmart at 1500 N. 7th Avenue, for the report of a shooting that occurred inside the store. Upon arrival, officers treated the incident as an active shooter in progress due to the limited information known at the time and immediately entered the building through a chaotic scene.

Officers located an adult male with an obvious gunshot wound and performed lifesaving measures on him along with members of American Medical Response (AMR) and the Bozeman Fire Department. The male was transported by AMR to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital where he is currently being treated. He is expected to recover from his wounds.

While searching Walmart, officers located an adult male who identified himself as the shooter. This individual was initially detained and is currently cooperating with investigators. The shooter was lawfully in possession of a handgun that is believed to be the only firearm used during this incident.

The release stated: "Our initial investigation suggests this was not a random act as the incident relates to a brief confrontation outside of Wal-Mart shortly before the shooting occurred. Our investigation team continues to gather evidence and identify witnesses, and further questions are being answered to determine whether charges will be forthcoming. We are not currently searching for any suspects or persons of interest and there are no further public safety risks associated with this incident.

The Bozeman Police Department would like to thank the members of the Montana Highway Patrol, the Belgrade Police Department, and especially the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt response and assistance in this matter. We would also like to thank American Medical Response, the Bozeman Fire Department, and Gallatin County 911.

Persons with information that could help solve this crime may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward. If you, or someone you know, has information regarding this incident please contact the Bozeman Police Department Detective Division at 406-582-2010."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

