Brady Ellison finishes second in Olympic archery ranking round

Three-time Olympic medalist Brady Ellison finished second in the ranking round for archery at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, while Mackenzie Brown led the American women with a fifth-place finish.

Ellison, the world record holder, scored a 682 (a perfect score in the ranking round is 720 and Ellison's record is 702). South Korea's Kim Je-Deok qualified first with a 688 while fellow countryman Oh Jin-Hyek was third, just behind Ellison with a 681. Je-Deok, just 17 years old, is shooting in his first Olympics; Jin-Hyek was the 2012 Olympic champion.

Jack Williams and Jacob Wukie, the other Americans on the men's side, sit in 29th (656) and 47th (649), respectively. The U.S. men's team combined to qualify fifth overall.

Competing in her second Olympics, Brown put up a personal best score of 668. Seventeen-year-old Casey Kaufhold finished 17th with 653 and 18-year-old Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez finished 24th with a 649. The women's team qualified third overall.

Ellison and Brown will compete in the mixed team event, qualifying second overall.

The South Korean women's team went 1-2-3 in the ranking round, setting a new Olympic women's team record with a combined score of 2032. An San, who qualified first, set a women's individual Olympic record with a score of 68; Jang Minhee was second with a 677 and Kang Chae-Young third with a 675.

SEE MORE: South Korean archers set Olympic records in ranking round

South Korea leads the historical Olympic medal count ranks in archery with 39 total -- 23 of them gold. The country swept all four gold medals in Rio, and all of its medals have been won since 1984, including gold in the women's team event all 8 times since its debut in 1988

Brown will now face Germany's Charline Schwarz in the round of 64, where Kaufhold will face Spain's Ines De Velasco and Mucino-Fernandez will face the Ukraine's Anastasia Pavlova. Ellison will go head-to-head with Iran's Milad Vaziri Teymoorlooei, WIlliams will take on France's Pierre Plihon and Wukie will face Chile's Andres Aguilar.