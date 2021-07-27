Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Brazilian surfer stuns with epic wave in men's quarters

items.[0].image.alt
Getty
Getty
Italo Ferreira scores near-perfect wave
Brazilian surfer stuns with epic wave in men's quarters
Posted at 7:05 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 21:33:03-04

Brazil's Italo Ferreira carved his way to the highest-scoring wave of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday at XXXXXX.

And Ferreira, the 2019 World Surf League champion, wasted no time in announcing himself as a serious threat to take gold in the event's Olympic debut. The 27-year-old's wave-of-the-day show came within the first minute of his quarterfinal heat. It was nearly perfect, scored at a near-perfect 9.73 out of 10.

It broke the event record set just moments before, when his countryman, Gabriel Medina, scored a 9.00 wave.

They were the top-scoring men in the quarters.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere