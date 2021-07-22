Brazil's Richarlison bags hat trick in first 30 minutes against Germany

Brazilian striker Richarlison danced his way through sloppy German defending in a men’s soccer group stage match Wednesday, scoring a hat trick within the first half hour.

Wearing the famed No. 10 shirt for Brazil, the blonde-haired Everton forward struck his first goal just seven minutes into the Rio 2016 gold medal rematch.

Attacking midfielder Antony played a pass into space behind the German defense where Richarlison had made a dangerous run. His first shot drew a save from German goalkeeper Florian Muller, but the rebound fell right back to Richarlison, who poked the ball into the net and proceeded to break out into dance.

The Samba would resume fifteen minutes later as Richarlison – fresh from participating in the Copa America tournament with Brazil’s national team – scored his second goal. Advancing right back Guilherme Arana spotted his striker unmarked in Germany’s penalty area and found him with a perfect head-high cross. Richarlison finished off the chance with a thundering header.

The third goal, in the 30th minute, was the prettiest of the bunch. Richarlison received a pass from strike partner Matheus Cunha in Germany’s half, dribbled into the penalty box and curled a right-footed shot around Muller into the bottom corner.

Brazil leads Germany 3-0 at halftime. Watch the second half on USA and streaming live HERE.