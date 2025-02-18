Breweries and taprooms hold Helena Craft Beer Week ahead of Montana Beer Awards

HELENA — From casual sippers to enthusiasts, there will be plenty of options for enjoying local brews during Helena Craft Beer Week this week.

"Craft beer has been a part of Montana culture for a long time, and we've got some really good breweries in town that we want to highlight and showcase," said Riley Tubbs, co-owner of Ten Mile Creek Brewery.

This is the first year of Helena Craft Beer Week since the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is filled to the brim with activities, like trivia and bingo nights, live music and tap takeovers, and beer-pairing dinners.

Owner of Mt Ascension Brewing, Bex Peppelman, said, "We tried to do events that aren't 100% beer-focused but are also kind of showing community involvement and other aspects that reach into the beer industry."

The Painted Pot is partnering with Headwaters Craft House for a Beer Mug or Stein painting on Wednesday at 5:00 PM.

The Myrna Loy is holding 'Brew and View' with a showing of Fargo on Thursday at 6:00 PM.

Big Dipper Ice Cream is making a special beer ice cream made with Blackfoot River Brewing's Tartanic Scottish Ale while supplies last.

Local brewers say the week-long festivities will help bring in business during a slow time of year.

"It's cold, and people don't really like to come out of the house when it snows. This gets people to the taphouse. It's an excuse for people to come out and try craft beer. So, really, it just encourages people to enjoy something they like," said Tubbs.

All week long, you can receive raffle tickets each time you visit one of the six participating locations to win a Lone Mountain Cooler, donated by Capital Sports, filled with beer from the breweries and taprooms.

Helena Craft Beer Week culminates with the second annual Montana Beer Awards on Saturday at 6:00 PM.

This year, there are 346 entries from 68 breweries across the state.

Peppelman said, "I think it was really about showcasing Montanan beers to Montanans. It's a really nice way for us to learn what we're doing well, what we're not doing well, or what we need to work on."