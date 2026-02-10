Bridger Ski Foundation's Olympic-development program

BOZEMAN — In Bozeman, Olympic dreams are taking shape on the same trails where local cross-country skiers explore every day.

At the Crosscut trail system, Bridger Ski Foundation's (BSF) pro team trains with their coach, and former Olympian Andy Newell.

"You wouldn't be pro skiing if you didn't think it was a possibility," said Emma Albrecht.

Albrecht and Kate Oldham, both Montana State University alumni and members of the BSF Nordic pro team, said their goals as skiers include qualifying for the World Cup finals and the U.S. Ski Team, and ultimately making it to the Olympics.

WATCH: How a 4-time Olympian is training Bozeman skiers for 2034

Bridger Ski Foundation pro team aims for 2034 Olympics with former Olympian coach

“I feel like it’s such a lofty goal sometimes, it’s almost hard to admit that that’s something you’re working towards,” said Albrecht. “But I truly think if you’re out here dedicating your time and lifestyle to skiing, that’s definitely in the back of your mind.”

Olympic ambitions like Albrecht and Oldham's are exactly why Newell created the BSF pro team, after retiring from competitive skiing and moving to Bozeman with his wife.

Newell competed in cross-country skiing at four Olympic Games — 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018, and spent 16 years on the U.S. Ski Team.

“When you’re a kid, you watch the opening ceremonies and just dream of what it would be like to walk in and compete there,” said Newell. “When I was young, that was always the goal: To go race at the Olympics.”

Newell said he wanted to bring a similar "Olympic-development program" to Bozeman as the one he had in Vermont.

Bridger Ski Foundation is a ski nonprofit with deep roots in Bozeman, dating back 90 years. Over time, the foundation has offered introductory skiing programs to get kids on skis to high school programs in alpine, freestyle, and cross-country.

“For some kids it’s just about the outdoor adventure and experiencing nature and the outdoors with friends,” Newell said. “For some kids it’s like, Let’s try and compete, let’s see if we can compete at Junior Nationals or compete at the Olympics someday.”

While none of the BSF pro team athletes qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Newell said their team has a strong long-term vision.

“We actually have our eyes set not only four years from now, but eight years from now on the Olympics to come,” said Newell.

Salt Lake City, Utah, is scheduled to host the 2034 Winter Olympics, and Newell said that is a "huge opportunity" for BSF.

“I would love to see some BSF athletes on the start line at the Olympics in 2034.”

For BSF athletes like Albrecht and Oldham, the work towards their skiing goals never really stops.

“There’s like maybe 15 or 20 races a season,” they said. “But there are 365 days a year.”

