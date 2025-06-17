Even though Elon Musk has left the Department of Government Efficiency? The effects of funding cuts are still being felt across the nation.

And for one local nonprofit, whose federal funding has been frozen for 2 months? They’ve decided it’s time to take action.

Bridgercare takes action after no word on federal funding freeze for 2 months

“A couple of my roommates come here. A lot of my friends come here. Bridgercare is popular for a reason,” explains Olivia Wathne.

4 years ago, when Olivia moved to Bozeman, she had no idea how much an annual wellness exam at Bridgercare would inspire her.

“I had a really incredible experience, and it's part of the reason why I wanted to work here in the first place,” says Olivia.

Today, Olivia is the development coordinator for Bridgercare. And if you’re not sure what Bridgercare does? They provide affordable reproductive and sexual healthcare services throughout their 20 clinics across the state of Montana. Serving more than 15,000 people each year. But recently, hardship has struck this nonprofit.

“So right now we receive $2 million per year through the Title X grant program with the Health and Human Services Department. And right now? All of that $2 million is frozen,” shares Stephanie McDowell, the executive director of Bridgercare.

Stephanie tells me, funds were frozen 2 months ago. I asked how they’ve been managing operations without that money.

Stephanie says, generosity from the community has helped. But? “It’s been really tricky. Because we were given little to no notice that our funding was going to be paused”.

Bridgercare was scheduled to receive funding on April 1st this year. Stephanie says they were notified the afternoon of March 31st that their funding was frozen. April 10th was the last time they heard from Health and Human Services.

“Truly, it feels like our systems are broken right now. To not be able to get and receive information about where we are about a contract that we’re currently in.” says Stephanie.

Which is why on June 10th, Bridgercare, along with 6 other grantees of Title X from across the nation, who are experiencing the same thing and sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services, demanding answers.

Part of the letter reads, “In light of the harmful impacts of our Title X funding being withheld, we request that you share information about your process and timeline for releasing the funding by June 20th and releasing the funds as soon as possible,” Stephanie read to me.

Because if this funding isn’t released?

“I can say with all honesty, we have a year that we could carry on. Then we would need to be making some difficult decisions,” says Stephanie.

As for Olivia, her hopes as both a patient and an employee?

“I hope we get a response, or just more clarity on what we’re supposed to do going forward. We’ve just been in the dark. Being able to have some sense of whether this funding is going to come through or not will allow us to plan for the future. Whether it's good news or bad news,” says Olivia.