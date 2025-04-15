Broadwater County Sheriff's Office finalizes language for mill levy on May ballots

HELENA — Broadwater County voters will have the choice of permanently continuing a mill levy that makes up a large portion of the budget for the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office.

"They're already paying it," said Sheriff and Coroner of Broadwater County Nick Rauser, "It's not going up from what they're paying."

Sheriff Rauser says the 2020 levy approved by voters is currently about one-third of their budget, with roughly 77% of that going to personnel costs.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Rauser says if this levy fails, they could only get by cutting positions like the School Resource Officer for the Townsend School District, a resident deputy on the county's south end, detention center officers, and dispatchers.

"All these years, we've made so many good steps. We just need to get this passed right now to be able to maintain this and not have to worry about it again," said Rauser, "Then our only worry is making sure our citizens of Broadwater County are safe."

Unlike the levy from five years ago, this levy would be permanent; however, the amount assessed can fluctuate.

The top end would be similar to what property owners are assessed at now, about $13.50 a month on a home valued at $300,000, but if passed, the levy would result in a lower property tax assessment for 2026.

Rauser said, "I know that some people struggle with paying their taxes and bills. We decided this year we would cut it by 20%."

Rauser says the levy would allow them to maintain where they are at while possibly improving technology in the office.

"I have to make it permanent because I can't have something that expires every five years or seven years and expect to hire people to come here and do a 20-year retirement," said Sheriff Rauser.

The office has two records rooms filled with paper records dating back roughly a decade after Montana became a state.

They hope to get those records eventually digitalized and sort through thousands of pieces of evidence to create more space and organization.

Rauser said, "I know if this doesn't pass, basically all the extra help to get that done will go away, and it's going to be neglected for another – it's hard to say how long."

Ballots are due on May 6th, and the sheriff's office offers tours of the office and detention center. You can schedule a tour by calling (406)266-3441.