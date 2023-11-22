Bryant Elementary hosts an Indigenous cultural heritage day to educate students and family

HELENA — On Tuesday, Bryant Elementary held an Indigenous cultural heritage day where students and families alike were invited to learn about Indigenous culture, a history that wasn’t always celebrated or allowed.

“On a daily basis, we do academics, but this provides a different perspective, a cultural perspective and engaging families and how important that is to our culture of a, our group as a school and as families,” says Title teacher at Bryant Elementary, Bridget Butler.

In honor of American Indian Heritage Month, students from Bryant were given an education on Indigenous history. Kindergarten through 5th grade kids learned how to play two Native American games including “Make the Stick Jump” where kids use a ball to knock down 3 sticks in the ground and Shinny, a sort of precursor to hockey.

Students got to hear from indigenous people about traditional clothing and music. They also ate a Thanksgiving meal while listening to a Seneca elder.

Kids danced as the Last Chance Community Pow Wow drummers played a drum affectionately named Magpie. Cary Youpee, one of the drummers, grew up on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. He is part of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes. Youpee says that growing up, teachers would beat students if they so much as spoke their native language.

“And they would beat us and pull your hair out, you know, if you’re, you know, even if you were in the front row, they would just grab you by the hair and just jerk you around for speaking your language,” says Youpee.

Seeing the acceptance and education touted by the school district this Tuesday is in stark contrast to the reality that Youpee grew up in. He says that the students are our future and that it is important to bring the community together to participate in these kinds of events.

“So, this is a community event. We like to see participation from students, just to get them out and get them participating in another culture or another activity,” says Youpee.