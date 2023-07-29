Buckin' broncs and bulls from C5 Rodeo Co. power Last Chance Stampede

HELENA — C5 Rodeo Co. has been providing Last Chance Stampede with bucking horses and bulls for the past three years.

“Helena has a really great crowd, it’s nice coming here and just seeing at six o'clock the stands are already getting full,” Said C5 Rodeo Co. Ranch Manager, Tyson Cardinal.

The Last Chance Stampede and Fair is in full swing with the PRCA rodeo running Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Behind the scenes of the rodeo, C5 Rodeo Co. provides the rodeo stock for bareback, saddle bronc, and bull riding.

Tyson Cardinal, the ranch manager for C5, said even though the stock may look wild when they’re trying to throw a cowboy off, they have a strict regimen for keeping them in tip-top shape.

“We have an exercise program.”

“A very strict diet.”

“A lot of feed goes into them. they have to hold their weight to go down the road, you know. they have to hold their own. You can’t let them drop weight or else they have no energy.”

“A lot of management, looking after them. What horse has to go where.”

Cardinal said he knows every single horse, how much they can take, and their hard work allows these animals to do what they do best.

“And the horses that all feel that energy, so they try even harder. they love it just as much as we do,” Cardinal said.

Your last chance to check out these animals is Saturday night, July 29th, at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds.