Butte American Legion giving away free meat to veterans

BUTTE — Hey, you’re a veteran and you need to stock up your mess hall. Well, come down to the American Legion in Butte where they have 8,000 pounds of meat to give away, just to say thank you for your service.

“We’re looking at chicken, we’re looking at pork, we’re looking at beef, we’re looking at wild game,” said American Legion District 6 Commander Dave Haulman.

The Montana Veterans Meat Locker will be trucking the meat in from Billings to give away to veterans at the Butte American Legion Post at 3201 Wynne Avenue.

“I think the veterans need the support and I think it’s great to say thank you to our veterans and, you know, saying, ‘Hey, we’re a veteran, served our country and now the people that supported us are giving back,’” said Haulman.

Members of the Southwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry in Deer Lodge will also be giving away food at this event. There are many veterans going through hard financial times who need food.

“People don’t realize that Montana is one of the top states for vets per capita. Just in Deer Lodge alone we have over 300 vets just in the area,” said food pantry President Jay Wood.

American Legion members will also try to deliver food to veterans who can’t make it to the giveaway. If you’re homebound, call the American Legion at (406) 299-2750 or (406) 490-0397. Veterans are encouraged to come out to this giveaway.

“There’s a lot of veterans out there that are in need and they don’t take advantage of this stuff and it’s right there, it’s available. Come on down, don’t be shy,” said UVC Commander Dave Reisenauer.

The event is Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butte American Legion at 3201 Wynne Ave.