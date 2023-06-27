Butte baker's CBD-infused dog treats offer pets stress-reducing option for 4th of July fireworks

A Butte baker has come up with a solution to help our furry friends on the 3rd and 4th of July, and it comes in the form of a tiny biscuit infused with coconut CBD oil.

"I was giving my own dog milk bones and when you read the ingredients and it’s like, 'Wow. That’s really crappy.' So, I just originally started making my own homemade dog treats for my dogs, and then one year it was close to the 4th of July and my buddy was like, 'Why don’t you make CBD dog treats?'" said Heidi Johnson, owner of Heidi’s Homemade Dog Treats.

And the idea was such a hit that one firework stand will be selling the treats along with fireworks this week. But, according to a local dog trainer, CBD and anxiety medications can also be used in tandem with other calming methods to keep your pet sane during the week leading up to Independence Day.

"I think that the best thing to do is to make a plan. So be ready to exercise your dog extra hard, do a lot of extra training, take them on sniffy walks to get them nice and tired during the day," says Thea Lingle, a local dog trainer.

And Lingle says, don’t be afraid to try calming supplements out before Independence Day. Sometimes if dogs are frequently medicated for stressful events, they can start to predict that and associate the medication with the event.

"I’ve had many people come to me and tell me that they help with the car rides, the fireworks, the joint pain, and so I’m just happy to be helping any dogs I can," says Johnson.

To learn more about the use of CBD for pets visit the American Kennel Club’s CBD web page or talk with your veterinarian.