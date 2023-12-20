Butte Rescue Mission's homeless shelter receives donated Christmas gifts

BUTTE — Hey, it’s never a good time to be homeless, but it can be especially difficult during the holiday season. But here in Butte, numerous churches, organizations, and individuals have been dropping off donated Christmas presents just to make people going through a dark time feel a little brighter.

“Look at that, that’s about 200 rounds of Nerf bullets in there. I’m continually blown away by the generosity and the goodwill of so many people in this community that just want to see others do well,” said Butte Rescue Mission Executive Director Brayton Erickson.

The Butte Rescue Mission’s shelter continues to receive donated Christmas presents. This small act of charity makes a big difference.

“Sometimes it can be very difficult and to brighten somebody’s day and to bring joy and hope in the holiday season,” said Erickson.

Members of St. John’s Episcopal started earlier this fall collecting gifts to donate to the shelter.

“It turned out that St. John’s stepped up big time and they all brought presents, and we just had a whole load of presents in the back,” said St. John’s Church member Bob Tobin.

The gift giving comes at a time of the Dec. 21 Winter Solstice, which is also Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. This is a day to reflect on all those who died as a result of homelessness.

“The longest night of the year can be a very cold, long, depressing night. So, we’re doing our part to make sure it’s not as cold, and not as long, and it’s hope filled,” said Erickson.

People can donate presents, warm clothes, or food by bringing them to the shelter located at 610 E. Platinum Street.