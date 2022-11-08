Butte to host Special Olympics basketball tournament

BUTTE — The Special Olympics Basketball tournament is returning to Butte after two years off.

“And I can tell you if you volunteer for one of these events, you walk out with much more than you walked in with. It is just a very rewarding experience to work with these athletes and to watch these athletes play,” said tournament co-director Bill McGladdery.

“I’m very excited. I’ve been so anxious that I’ve been getting up early and ready to go,” said Butte athlete Jay “Hollywood” Foley.

Foley has been practicing a lot.

“Yes, every Friday,” she said.

The past two tournaments in Butte were canceled due to Covid-19, but this year’s return is expected to bring 800 athletes and their families to the Mining City.

“Our hotel rooms are full, there’s people eating in our restaurants, they’re shopping in our stores, it’s a great piece of business for the Butte community,” said McGladdery.

The tournament can still use volunteers to check in the teams or be scorekeepers. You can sign up at the Special Olympics website.

“It’s amazing coming back, I was so excited we’re going back to normal, it was just amazing, I’m glad we can compete against everyone and see our old friends,” said Foley.

Opening ceremonies begin on Thursday and games will be held on Friday and Saturday.